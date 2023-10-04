Augustine Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $231.58. The company had a trading volume of 213,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,594. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.