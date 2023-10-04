Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading 4.5% Higher

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 34,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 27,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market cap of C$15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

