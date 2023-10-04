Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading 4.5% Higher

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 34,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 27,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

