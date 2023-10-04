Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 2%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 43,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 127,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.2116183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

