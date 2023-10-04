AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.85 Per Share

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

LON AJOT opened at GBX 111.86 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £157.54 million and a P/E ratio of 950.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.63. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129 ($1.56).

Get AVI Japan Opportunity Trust alerts:

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.