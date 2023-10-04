AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Price Tops $890.11 on Exchanges

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $890.11 or 0.03213659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

