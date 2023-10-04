Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 352,800 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 179,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aytu BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aytu BioPharma

About Aytu BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.