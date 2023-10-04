Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 52,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 61,341,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,681,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Bank of America

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

