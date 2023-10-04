BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. 557,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,922. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

