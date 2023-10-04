BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

DSU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 197,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,842. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.