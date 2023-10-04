BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 31,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,270. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

