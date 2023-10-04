BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MUC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. 524,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,625. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 762,169 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

