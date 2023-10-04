BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

MUJ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 112,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

