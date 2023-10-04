BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

MVF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 159,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,755. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 108.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

