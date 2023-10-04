BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

MIY remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,645. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

