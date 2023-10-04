BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 84,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

