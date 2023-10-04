BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 206,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,874. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $12.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

