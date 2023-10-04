BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 424,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,490. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 152,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,390.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

