Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands comprises approximately 2.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

