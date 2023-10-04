Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.30

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

LON:BSIF opened at GBX 118 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 107.60 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 143 ($1.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.82. The firm has a market cap of £721.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In other news, insider John Scott bought 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.25 ($12,022.54). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.