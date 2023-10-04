Bone ShibaSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.94 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $183.05 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.78513832 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $4,914,921.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

