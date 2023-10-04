Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 46,985 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,886. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.