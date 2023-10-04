Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,053 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,144 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. First Command Bank raised its position in VMware by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $164.98. 549,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.39 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

