Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Owens Corning worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 99.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OC traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $131.96. 475,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,721. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

