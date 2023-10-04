Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,606 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $27,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SFM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.57. 697,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,639. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

