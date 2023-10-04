Boston Common Asset Management LLC Invests $10.14 Million in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 141,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

VOYA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.42. 320,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

