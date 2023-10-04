Boston Common Asset Management LLC Invests $9.54 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.07. 1,020,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,144. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.83.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.