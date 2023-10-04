Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,088 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

MetLife Stock Down 1.1 %

MetLife stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,446. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

