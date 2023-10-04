Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,774 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $217,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 152,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63,397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,418 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,646. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

