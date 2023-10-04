Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 100,098 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,098 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $46,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. 1,716,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

