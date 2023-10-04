Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 19,257 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,257 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $26,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.66. 323,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,801. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.24.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

