Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 276,284 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276,284 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SAP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SAP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.38. The company had a trading volume of 340,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,369. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.37.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile



SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

