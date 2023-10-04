Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 46,217 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,217 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.39. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.96 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

