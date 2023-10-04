Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 495,653 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495,653 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 202.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 165,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,941,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,632,000 after buying an additional 483,166 shares during the period.

ITUB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,181,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,097,699. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

