Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 5,959 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,732. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

