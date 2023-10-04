Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 6,883 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of American Water Works worth $33,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 714,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,650. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.39 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.