Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,546,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in TopBuild by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,469. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

