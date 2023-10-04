Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Ecolab by 4,332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,045.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 176,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.17. 512,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,022. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.67. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

