Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock Position Cut by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Boston Omaha comprises 2.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 1.46% of Boston Omaha worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 375.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BOC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 41,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $485.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.89 and a beta of 0.75. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boston Omaha from $40.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.