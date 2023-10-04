British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Stock Performance

LON:BSC opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.69. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 12 month low of GBX 53 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 57 ($0.69). The firm has a market cap of £126.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.03.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

