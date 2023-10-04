Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stake Lessened by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BN stock remained flat at $30.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,678,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.48 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $47.53.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

