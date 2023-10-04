Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. 725,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,010. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 27.37 and a quick ratio of 27.37.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

BUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after buying an additional 817,383 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 11.5% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 351,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

