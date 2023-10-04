Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.04. 916,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,978. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after buying an additional 940,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,420,000 after buying an additional 485,200 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

