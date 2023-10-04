Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Karna Nisewaner Sells 100 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $23,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.21, for a total value of $24,221.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.05. The stock had a trading volume of 832,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,624. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.77.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

