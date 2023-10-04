Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $94.82

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.82 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 93.90 ($1.14). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 93.90 ($1.14), with a volume of 607,044 shares changing hands.

Cairn Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,037.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

Cairn Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

