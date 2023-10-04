Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.25

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.25 and traded as high as $29.10. Caleres shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 518,274 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Caleres Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $957.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $408,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 664,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $408,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,487 shares of company stock worth $1,038,253. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

