Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 5,567 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.75. The company had a trading volume of 54,221,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,615,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.10 and a 200-day moving average of $352.02. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

