Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,238,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 178,212 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 533,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after buying an additional 69,695 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. 4,113,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,641. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

