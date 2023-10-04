Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$109.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank set a C$123.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.17.

CP traded down C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$100.41. 709,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,629. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$90.84 and a one year high of C$112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.6534196 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total value of C$279,893.13. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total value of C$1,556,427.27. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total transaction of C$279,893.13. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

