CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $214,228.23 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,714.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00232089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.51 or 0.00835343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00539968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00056586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00136871 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

